For 2020, Kawasaki treated itself to a pair of brand-new off-road bikes, the KLX 230 and 230R. The design of the bike is based on Kawasaki’s existing KX lineup with a narrow profile, easy to grip with the knees—a must for off-roading. Both models use a 233cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. They are also equipped with a 37mm telescopic fork at the front and Uni-Trak linkage system and shock at the back.

The road-oriented KLX 230 is heavier at 293 pounds because of the bigger brakes and all the street-legal hardware including the mirrors, turn signals, plate holder, and such. It is also Kawasaki’s first off-road model to be offered with the ABS.

The 230R weighs in at 253 lbs and offers an additional inch of suspension travel at 9.9 inches.