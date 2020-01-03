All things tecchy.
A growing number of car and motorcycle manufacturers are taking advantage of the Consumer Electronics Show’s (CES) platform to introduce their latest technological innovations. From BMW’s self-riding motorcycle to Shoei’s smart helmet, the biggest names in the two-wheel industry are reaching out to a new breed of enthusiasts—the tech-savvy type.
This year won’t be any different and manufacturers are lining up all the goodies they plan on showcasing. From high-tech bikes to smart systems to new gear technologies, the 2020 crop will be an interesting one. Let’s have a look at some of the technologies we can expect to see in Las Vegas.