French company NAWA Technologies will introduce its first electric motorcycle on the Vegas stage. The NAWA Racer uses a hybrid technology but not the type of hybrid we are used to. Instead of combining the efforts of an electric motor and an ICE, the Racer is armed with a Lithium-ion battery and ultracapacitors (not the flux kind, sadly). The company claims that its system “offers ten times more power and five times more energy than existing ultracapacitors.”

Compared to standard batteries, ultracapacitors are able to charge faster, are lighter, and less toxic the Lithium-ion units. That’s the upside. The downside is that at this stage, the technology isn’t able to store as much energy as its acid-based counterpart.

For that reason, NAWA combined the two electric technologies to take full advantage of what the two technologies have to offer—more energy storage in the Lithium-ion battery, more efficient charging and power release with the ultracapacitors. The company estimates that the vehicle will be able to reach a top speed of 99 mph and do the 0-to-62 (0 to 100 km/h) in under three seconds.