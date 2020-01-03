All things tecchy.

A growing number of car and motorcycle manufacturers are taking advantage of the Consumer Electronics Show’s (CES) platform to introduce their latest technological innovations. From BMW’s self-riding motorcycle to Shoei’s smart helmet, the biggest names in the two-wheel industry are reaching out to a new breed of enthusiasts—the tech-savvy type. 

Shiny New Toys:

nawa hybrid electric motorbike ces Nawa Will Introduce A Sleek Hybrid Electric Motorbike At CES
bosch smartglasses light drive ces Bosch Will Bring HUD Tech To All Eyeglasses At CES

This year won’t be any different and manufacturers are lining up all the goodies they plan on showcasing. From high-tech bikes to smart systems to new gear technologies, the 2020 crop will be an interesting one. Let’s have a look at some of the technologies we can expect to see in Las Vegas.