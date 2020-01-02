We're excited, are you?

While 2019 didn't feel like as crazy a year as 2018 was for the industry, there is still a lot to unpack and to be excited about in 2020. Over the past few weeks, all the RideApart team members shared with you the five motorcycles they are most looking forward to in the new year.

Looking Back:

5 most interesting gear technologies 2019 The 5 Most Interesting Gear Technologies Of 2019
favorite motorcycle reviews 2019 roundup RideApart’s Favorite Motorcycle Test Rides Of 2019

 Did you catch them all? If not, we got you covered. Here's a roundup of all the bikes the RideApart team is excited to see in 2020. The team seems to agree on a number of models, especially the new Harley-Davidson Pan America!

What about you? Tell us in the comments what five bikes you are looking forward to in 2020. 

5 Bikes Jason Is Looking Forward To In 2020

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

5 Bikes Sabrina Is Looking Forward To In 2020

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

5 Bikes Janaki Is Looking Forward To In 2020

BMW F 900 XR

5 Bikes Kate Is Looking Forward To In 2020

2020 Zero DSR Black Forest Edition

5 Bikes Justin Is Looking Forward To In 2020

Triumph Rocket 3
  • 2020 Indian Challenger
  • 2020 Triumph Rocket 3
  • 2020 Triumph Tiger 900
  • 2020 Kawasaki KLX 230
  • 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America

5 Bikes Dustin Is Looking Forward To In 2020

Suzuki Katana

5 Bikes Jacob Is Looking Forward To In 2020

Kawasaki Z H2