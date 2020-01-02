We're excited, are you?
While 2019 didn't feel like as crazy a year as 2018 was for the industry, there is still a lot to unpack and to be excited about in 2020. Over the past few weeks, all the RideApart team members shared with you the five motorcycles they are most looking forward to in the new year.
Did you catch them all? If not, we got you covered. Here's a roundup of all the bikes the RideApart team is excited to see in 2020. The team seems to agree on a number of models, especially the new Harley-Davidson Pan America!
What about you? Tell us in the comments what five bikes you are looking forward to in 2020.
5 Bikes Jason Is Looking Forward To In 2020
- 2020 BMW R 18/2
- 2020 Kawasaki W800
- 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America
- Honda CT125 Concept
- Husqvarna Norden 901
5 Bikes Sabrina Is Looking Forward To In 2020
- 2020 Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
- 2021 Harley-Davidson Bronx
- 2020 Triumph Tiger 900
- Husqvarna Norden 901
- 2020 KTM 890 Duke R
5 Bikes Janaki Is Looking Forward To In 2020
- 2020 Aprilia RS 660
- 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Low
- 2020 Yamaha MT-03
- 2020 BMW F 900 XR
- 2020 Energica Eva Ribelle
5 Bikes Kate Is Looking Forward To In 2020
- 2020 KTM 390 Adventure
- 2020 Indian Challenger
- 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Adventure
- 2020 Kawasaki KLX 230
- 2020 Zero DSR Black Forest
5 Bikes Justin Is Looking Forward To In 2020
- 2020 Indian Challenger
- 2020 Triumph Rocket 3
- 2020 Triumph Tiger 900
- 2020 Kawasaki KLX 230
- 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America
5 Bikes Dustin Is Looking Forward To In 2020
- 2020 Suzuki Katana
- 2021 Yamaha Ténéré 700
- 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4
- 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America
- 2020 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto
5 Bikes Jacob Is Looking Forward To In 2020
- 2021 Yamaha Ténéré 700
- 2020 Ducati Streetfighter V4
- 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade
- 2020 Kawasaki Z H2
- BMW "E-Power" Electric Bike