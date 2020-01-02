While 2019 didn't feel like as crazy a year as 2018 was for the industry, there is still a lot to unpack and to be excited about in 2020. Over the past few weeks, all the RideApart team members shared with you the five motorcycles they are most looking forward to in the new year.

Did you catch them all? If not, we got you covered. Here's a roundup of all the bikes the RideApart team is excited to see in 2020. The team seems to agree on a number of models, especially the new Harley-Davidson Pan America!

What about you? Tell us in the comments what five bikes you are looking forward to in 2020.