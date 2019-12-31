Taking steps forward.

If you’re an ATGATT rider, you’re likely familiar enough with gear to know that it changes at a fairly glacial pace. There’s enough competition for our protection dollars to keep manufacturers roughly at a pace with one another, and when some major leap happens, you see first one and then more gear makers hop on board that train. 

What that means is that, if you take a long view, there’s tons of interesting advances to look at. A shorter-term window, such as a single year, might see movement of a slower kind. Still, when we’re talking about our personal protection as we’re out riding, it’s worth knowing and appreciating what’s available. Let’s gear up, then dive into what 2019 had to offer us.

Gear Up:

neck brace atgatt Are You Missing A Critical Piece of ATGATT?
atgatt on a budget ATGATT On A Budget For Less Than $600