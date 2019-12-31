2 / 9

The Ducati Scrambler 800 is such a delight. You’re looking at a bike that has a real Italian personality without all the mood swings. It looks particularly good in its flat track-inspired Full Throttle livery, a version of the Scrambler introduced in October 2018 alongside the Café Racer and the Desert Sled.

The 803cc Desmodromic L-twin mill that powers the Scrambler is flexible and versatile. The bike was a hoot on the highway and held its own off the paved roads—despite wearing the wrong type of tires. Fun ride, great versatility, and a look that stands out from the crowd—that's why the Scrambler Full Throttle deserves a spot among our favorites.