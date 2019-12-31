Keep an eye on it!
Most motorcycles on the road have a chain final drive system. The chain is driven by the front (countershaft) sprocket, and it drives the rear wheel sprocket. This entire system—chain and sprockets—is a wear item and will need to be serviced over the life of your bike. The design and power of the motorcycle, the regular maintenance performed on the chain, and the initial quality of the parts all determine how long that chain lasts. What kind of maintenance does a chain need, and when should you do it? Let’s dive in.