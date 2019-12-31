5 / 8

Whenever you lube your chain, it will only take another few seconds to check your chain slack. When you buy a new motorcycle, check the owner’s manual to find out what method to use on that bike’s chain. Sometimes you should check the chain tension with the bike on the kickstand, sometimes on the center stand, and sometimes with a rider on it. The manufacturer will dictate that. Once you know the method, check the slack by comparing the sag of the chain to the top of its travel, when you push it up as far as it will go. Don’t put any muscle into it, just lift the chain and measure from a fixed point. If the chain is way out of spec according to the manufacturer’s numbers listed in your manual, you’ll want to adjust it, but not before checking in several places.

Roll the motorcycle around and check a different spot on the chain. As a chain wears, it will have “tight spots” and “loose spots.” In some places the chain will be in spec and in others it will be loose. This is a clue that your chain is nearing the end of its life.