If you enjoy seeing screen-used motorbikes in person, you’ll want to get yourself to London in the next couple of months. From February 14 through 16, 2020, the Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show will be the only place you can see two very special Triumph 1200 Scramblers in person.

In December 2019, Guy Martin recreated the famous motorcycle jump from The Great Escape on one of the 1200 Scramblers that will be on display. Triumph will have this and one other current screen-star bike on display at its stand, exclusive to the London Motorcycle Show per MCN.

You may be able to guess what the other 1200 Scrambler might be. If you guessed that it’s the Daniel Craig-ridden bike from the upcoming Love Boat James Bond film No Time To Die, you’re right. The star 1200 Scrambler will be on display at the Triumph stand, ready for all the close-ups you want to get of it in person.

Other unique features of the 2020 London Motorcycle Show will include what may be the only opportunity you’ll have to see nine Barry Sheene race bikes together in one place. As we’ve seen, Suzuki UK has been hard at work restoring some of the legend’s race machines for some time now. It’s all been leading up to this, and if you’re interested in race history, you’ll want to lay eyes on these in person.

You’ll also be able to sit down, enjoy a beer, and listen to John McGuinness tell stories in an exclusive “Have A Pint With McPint” event sponsored by Shoei. No word on whether you’ll be required to wear a Shoei lid while you’re sat at the bar, but it sounds like it should be an entertaining time for all. The man will be there in person to regale you with anecdotes while you share a friendly pint together. How often do you get that kind of opportunity?

Tickets are on sale now, and you have just about a month and a half to plan your trip if you’re not local.

Sources: London Motorcycle Show, MCN