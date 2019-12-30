A full meal of ADVs with a side dish of sportbikes.
Whew, kids! It’s been one heck of a year! I don’t know for you but I’m ready to close the 2019 chapter and to open the 2020 one. So what’s in store for us to kickstart the new decade? Good news for me, the crop of bikes coming in the new year is right up my alley. Adventure bikes. Adventure bikes everywhere.
Did I ever mention that I have a real soft spot for adventure motorcycles? (Yes I have and yes I'm repeating myself.) Looking at the lineup of bikes coming in the new year, I’m in for a treat. However, not all the bikes I’m excited about are ADVs. No, no, there’s enough space in my heart for other types of bikes. Let’s see, now…