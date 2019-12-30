2 / 7

I’ve been excited about this one since rumors of a new model emerged at the beginning of 2019. Already then, I told Director Jason that I was calling dibs on the review of the new Africa Twin if the rumor ever turned out to be true.

So it did. Fast-forward almost a year and we went from mere speculation to impatiently waiting for the new-gen adventurer to land in the showrooms. What I’m most curious to find out is how the new, more powerful engine and lighter frame will impact the riding experience—I mean, isn’t that the best combination you can hope for in a new bike?

I clocked close to 1,000 miles on the CRF1000L over two years ago and I look forward to repeating the experience on the new model to see whether it’s as I remember it or, hopefully, better.