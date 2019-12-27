While many of us are busy hibernating, we can still look forward to AMA Supercross while we’re stuck inside.Yamaha just announced its 250 and 450 riders for the 2020 season, so let’s take a look.

Defending 250SX West Champ Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Cooper, and Colt Nichols will all be joined by Shane McElrath to fight for the Monster Energy 250SX Division titles. McElrath may be a newcomer to the Blu Cru, but he brings several years of 250 class experience to the table and is ready to compete.

Meanwhile, in the 450 SX class, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing will field Aaron Plessinger and Justin Barcia. Both riders faced injuries in the 2019 season, but Plessinger is confident that he’s all healed up for 2020, and Barcia also feels ready to go when the new season starts up in Anaheim in January.

Speaking of which, here’s the full 2020 AMA Supercross season schedule so you can plan:

January 4, 2020: Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, California

January 11, 2020: Dome at America Center, St. Louis, Missouri

January 18, 2020: Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Anaheim, California

January 25, 2020: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

February 1, 2020: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

February 8, 2020: Petco Park, San Diego, California

February 15, 2020: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

February 22, 2020: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

February 29, 2020: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

March 7, 2020: Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Florida

March 14, 2020: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

March 21, 2020: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

March 28, 2020: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Washington

April 4, 2020: Bronco Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado

April 18, 2020: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

April 25, 2020: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

May 2, 2020: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

If you’re in the U.S., all 2020 AMA SX events will be televised on NBC Sports Network, and you can check out the full coverage schedule here. The network is also offering a special Supercross Pass that includes live qualifiers and races, as well as on-demand replays without commercial interruption, at a cost of $74.99 for the 2020 season.

Sources: Racer X, Supercross Live, Yamaha Motorsports