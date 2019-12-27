Get dressed for excess.
As much as snow and Christmas and all those things are magic and beautiful, nothing really salves the ache of missing motorbikes as much as we do in winter. The one bright spot on the horizon is knowing that 2020 is going to bring a whole raft of new and intriguing rides to market.
Insanely specced sportbikes, stunning nakeds, new and improved middleweight adventure bikes, even the very strong chance of some curveball announcements from big brands. The industry is either plunging forward blindly, reveling in its own excess in defiance of market realities, or it’s innovating harder and smarter than ever before in an effort to keep itself alive and relevant.
No matter which way you look at it, we live in exciting times. These are the bikes I see as the light at the end of the bitter winter tunnel.