How many R is too many? Four isn’t it for Honda! The manufacturer introduced the all-new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade—maybe for Really Rad Racer? The new track-oriented model runs on a 999cc inline-four engine rated at a massive 214 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque for 443 pounds.

In addition to its bonkers output, the Fireblade is equipped with an aerodynamic package inspired by the one used on its MotoGP counterpart, the RC213V. In the U.S., the model will only be available dressed in its promotional red, white, and blue livery.

While the Brits already know it will cost them a healthy £19,999 to get one, we have yet to find out how many Benjamin Franklins we will need to buy one on this side of the pond. Honda has time to figure that part out, the Fireblade will officially launch as a 2021 model (but it should land in the showrooms at some point in 2020—or so we hope.)