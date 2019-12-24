If you’re the owner of any one of several 2019 Indian Motorcycle bikes, there’s a new recall you may want to be aware of. Certain Chief Dark Horse, Chieftain, Chieftain Dark Horse, Vintage, Roadmaster, Springfield, Springfield Dark Horse, and FTR 1200 models produced between February 12, 2019, and July 31, 2019, may have a defective 10A circuit breaker. If it fails, the bike may inadvertently lose power and/or completely stall.

According to the NHTSA Safety Recall Report, up to 5,474 bikes could be affected by this defective circuit breaker. Indian has identified the specific parts shipment lots that were affected, and also which bikes have these faulty units installed. On affected units, an internal part of the circuit breaker may not be up to quality standards as designed and may open below the rated current value. There are no advance warnings your bike will give you if it has this defect, per NHTSA.

As you might expect, Indian will be replacing and also offering repair service for the defective 10A circuit breaker free of charge if your bike is affected by this recall. The company plans to notify owners of affected bikes, as well as mail a replacement part along with instructions on how to replace the breaker yourself. To facilitate this self-repair, Indian will also offer an online portal to document recall DIY work completion.

If you’re not comfortable performing this work yourself, Indian will also provide recall service at authorized dealerships free of charge. Owners will be notified on or around January 2 and 3, 2020. The official recall number from Indian is I-19-05. If you have questions or concerns regarding this recall, Indian’s customer service phone number is 1-877-204-3697. NHTSA also invites you to call its hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit its website for more information.

Source: NHTSA