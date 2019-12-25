Hey there, friends. I know many of us are hip-deep in food, family, and good cheer, but I wanted to take a quick moment to send along a holiday message. If you're reading along today, whether it's to stay up to date or to take a much-needed break from merrymaking, the RideApart team would like to wish you Happy Holidays. May your tires never go flat, your tank never run dry, and may every day be a good riding day. We'll resume our regularly-scheduled programming tomorrow.

Merry Christmahanaukkwanzakah,

Jason, Sabrina, and the entire RideApart team.