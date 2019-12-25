We hope you all got them cha-cha heels you asked for...

Hey there, friends. I know many of us are hip-deep in food, family, and good cheer, but I wanted to take a quick moment to send along a holiday message. If you're reading along today, whether it's to stay up to date or to take a much-needed break from merrymaking, the RideApart team would like to wish you Happy Holidays. May your tires never go flat, your tank never run dry, and may every day be a good riding day. We'll resume our regularly-scheduled programming tomorrow. 

Merry Christmahanaukkwanzakah, 

Jason, Sabrina, and the entire RideApart team.

Happy Holidays!

rideapart 2019 holiday gift guide RideApart’s 2019 Amazing Holiday Gift Guide
video santa claus motorcycle hitandrun Watch Santa Claus On Wheels Serve Jerk Driver Some Holiday Karma