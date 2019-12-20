Santa Claus himself will be on hand this Saturday, December 21 in Jamestown N.Y to launch the twenty-second annual Kids and Cancer Benefit Run. Harley-Davidson of Jamestown is putting up a 2020 Low Rider S as the grand raffle prize, and a launch party including Santa will get the 2020 event set in motion between 1pm and 4pm.

Harley’s Milwaukee Eight 107-powered Low Rider S is valued at $14,899 in base trim. We’ll have to wait until the prize bike is unveiled by HD Jamestown staff at 2pm to find out exactly what color and trim package one lucky ticket holder will be taking home. The second prize winner will receive a fall holiday weekend in the Bradford area.

The 2020 Kids and Cancer Benefit Run itself and raffle draw will take place on July 25, 2020, with tickets available right up to that date. Tickets are $20 each of 3 for $50, and all the proceeds go to the Kids and Cancer Committee. Since 1998, the group has donated over $500,000 to individuals, medical facilities, cancer-related organizations, and various service clubs that benefit kids and their families.

Riders on the run will tour the Allegheny National Forest and the Kinzua Dam area in Northwestern Pennsylvania and Southwestern New York, and registration proceeds will also go to the charity. Over the course of 22 years, some 15,000 riders have completed a total of 1.2 million miles of riding in support of kids, families, and medical facilities fighting cancer.

If you want to participate in the ride, buy a raffle ticket, or even just donate to this very good cause you can visit the Kids and Cancer Benefit Run website. Full event details for 2020 will be posted on the site following Saturday’s launch party. If you’re in the area and want to attend, Harley-Davidson of Jamestown is at 1951 E. Main St., Falconer N.Y.