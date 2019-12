2 / 8

BMW treated us to a new generation of its While the model was unveiled in 2018, it was added to the BMW only later in 2019 as a 2020 model. This third generation combines all two of the best qualities we expect from a sportbike: a small number on the scale, a big one on the dyno.

The new S 1000 RR is 24 pounds lighter than its predecessor, weighing in at 434 pounds. The model uses a new cast aluminum flex frame chassis that uses the engine as a stressed member. At its core, the 999cc, inline-four is entirely new and now uses titanium valves. Power is rated at 205 horsepower—an 8-hp boost over the last-gen—and 83 lb-ft of torque. It also features BMW’s new ShiftCam system to optimize the engine’s performance.