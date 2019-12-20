2 / 7

I was lucky enough to test ride the Katana earlier this year at the International Motorcycle Shows in Long Beach, California. The smooth power delivery of the 150 horsepower, inline-four GSX-R1000 engine (2005-2008) certainly lived up to the Katana moniker, but I’m more interested to see how the American market receives the revived platform. With the new generation sporting ‘80s-style headlight, angular bodywork, and gobs of power, I’m curious if the Katana will appeal to the retro crowd, the sporty riders, both, or neither.

On the other hand, the Katana is a breath of fresh air in Suzuki’s aging range. With the GSX-R, SV650, and DR-Z 400 lineups hanging around for decades, the Katana’s comeback couldn’t have been timed any better. Along with the updates to the V-Strom 1000, Suzuki is leaning into the ‘80s aesthetic for 2020 and I’m looking forward to seeing these radical bikes on the road.