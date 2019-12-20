Resistance is futile.
I don’t think I’m alone in saying that there are way too many first-rate motorcycles on the market these days. Despite the fact that I’ve purchased three motorcycles in the past three years, EICMA and IMS only accelerated my hedonic treadmill this year. Suddenly, my touring rig didn’t carry enough fuel and my around-towner didn’t pack enough punch. Unfortunately, neither does my wallet. In a futile attempt to resist the tantalizing new models of 2020, I’m going to focus on motorcycles that matter more to the industry—and not the last-remaining spot in my garage.