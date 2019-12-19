Sometimes, the simplest way to get more people on two wheels is to start ‘em young. The best way to do that is by showing kids exactly how awesome riding bikes can be. That’s why Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s Biker Belles and the Flying Piston teamed up with Strider’s All Kids Bike program. Together, the three groups brought a whole bunch of Strider balance bicycles to kids at schools in rural South Dakota in November 2019.

Think back to when you were a kid in PE class. Did you enjoy it? Were you good at it? Would you have enjoyed it or been better at it if bikes were involved? I don’t know about you, but while I rode bicycles as a kid, it definitely wasn’t an in-school activity. It’s just one video, and of course, editing can do a lot, but these kids look like they’re genuinely having a blast.

It’s a fun way to get some exercise, and there are countless reasons why professional motorcycle racers still ride bicycles as part of their workout routines. Not all these kids will grow up to ride motorcycles, of course. Still, a solid argument could be made that learning how to balance, making friends on bikes, and having a ton of fun associated with these bikes are all building blocks for future two-wheeled activities. It’s the activities—and it’s also the community you build.

Strider’s All Kids Bike program works with donors to bring balance bikes to schools across the U.S., and has so far brought bikes to 165 schools across 27 states, impacting an estimated 68,000 kids in kindergarten PE classes across the land.

It’s a great reminder that there are tons of opportunities and ways to give back throughout the year. All we have to do is keep looking for them and wanting to help, and if it involves bikes of some sort, that’s an added bonus.

