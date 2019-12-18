If you’ve been bummed about most of Ducati’s events happening in the company’s native country, despair no more! There will soon be a Ducati event in a town near you. The manufacturer is taking its Ready 4 Red tour out for a ride around the U.S. and there are 29 stops on the calendar coming in 2020.

The tour kickstarted on December 6 with four stops in the state of New York. Pausing for the Holidays, the event will resume on January 15 in Chicago, Illinois and will visit 29 cities in 20 states until February 28.

Every event will start at 7pm on the specified date (local time of course) and will feature some of the manufacturer’s lineup superstars including the new Ducati Streetfighter V4, the Panigale V2, the Multistrada 1260 Grand Tour, and the Scrambler Icon Dark.

The brand will also showcase its latest apparel collection and offer the Ducati SuMisura service that will allow the visitors to customize their own leather suite (available at selection locations only).

Visitors will be invited to check out the new and returning models and to mingle with fellow enthusiasts. The event will include music, refreshments, and bites to keep everyone happy, satiated, and hyped about the new products.

Tickets for the event are free but if you wish to attend, you are required to RSVP here.

The calendar goes as follows:

January 15, 2020 – Chicago, IL

January 16, 2020 – St. Louis, MO

January 17, 2020 – Indianapolis, IN

January 18, 2020 – Detroit, MI

January 21, 2020 – Pittsburgh, PA

January 22, 2020 – Rockville, MD

January 23, 2020 – Philadelphia, PA

January 24, 2020 – Foxboro, MA

January 25, 2020 – Manchester, NH

January 28, 2020 – Charlotte, NC

January 29, 2020 – Atlanta, GA

January 30, 2020 – Jacksonville, FL

January 31, 2020 – Sanford, FL

February 1, 2020 – Miami, FL

February 4, 2020 – Pensacola, FL

February 5, 2020 – New Orleans, LA

February 6, 2020 – Houston, TX

February 7, 2020 – Austin, TX

February 8, 2020 – Dallas, TX

February 11, 2020 – Kansas City, MO

February 12, 2020 – Denver, CO

February 13, 2020 – Salt Lake City, UT

February 15, 2020 – Las Vegas, NV

February 19, 2020 – Phoenix, AZ

February 20, 2020 – San Diego, CA

February 22, 2020 – San Francisco, CA

February 24, 2020 – Sacramento, CA

February 27, 2020 – Portland, OR

February 28, 2020 – Seattle, WA