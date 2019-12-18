BMW unveiled no less than four bikes at EICMA 2019, one of which was a second concept based on the company’s new supersized Boxer engine. The other three models will land in the showrooms in 2020 and pricing on the new models has finally been announced.

The new 2020 BMW F 900 R starts things off sub-$10k with a base price of $8,995. The middleweight roadster comes equipped with a colored TFT display with BMW Motorrad Connectivity, LED lighting, automatic stability control (ASC), two riding modes, adjustable brake and clutch levers, and the ABS.

The list of features can be amped up with the addition of optional equipment and systems such as adaptive cornering light, keyless ride, Dynamic ESA, riding modes pro, shift assistant pro, and ABS pro. The F 900 R is available in three colors: Silver Metallic / Racing Red, San Marino Blue Metallic, and Black Storm Metallic.

2020 BMW F 900 R

The 2020 F 900 XR offers a similar list of features with a price starting at $11,695. The list of standard features includes the ABS, colored TFT display with BMW Motorrad Connectivity, LED lighting, stability control, two riding modes, adjustable brake and clutch levers, self-canceling turn signals, and an adjustable windshield. The seat height can be adjusted from 30.5 to 34.2 inches. The options offered on the F 900 XR are the same as the ones available on the R with the addition of a body color-matching set of cases. The model is available in three colors, Racing red, Light white, and Galvanic gold metal.

As for the 2020 S 1000 XR, base price starts at $17,645 and the model is offered in your choice of Racing Red with White Aluminum Metallic Matte or Ice Grey liveries. Standard equipment on the XR flagship includes four riding modes, electronic suspension adjustment, pannier racks, ABS, hill start control, 6.5-inch full-color TFT screen, and LED lighting.

2020 BMW S 1000 XR

A selection of accessories is offered in option including Dynamic ESA Pro with two damping modes, adaptive turning light, LED auxiliary lights, carbon components such as an engine guard as well as a set of side and top cases.

The three new models are expected in dealers sometime in 2020—likely in the Spring in time for a new riding season.