Sabrina likes her bikes like she likes her eggs: scrambled. When she saw this KTM 950 Adventure custom from German shop Sport-Evolution it inspired her. The 950 is a very big bike to throw about like a scrambler, so Sport-Evolution cinched down the suspension as much as possible and shaved as much bulk as they could, ultimately chopping 33 pounds out of it to get it down to 386. This bike would be a handful to ride, but so, so cool to own.