Ever have one of those moments where you read a piece of news, and you think “of COURSE”? If so, you’re about to have another one. As of December 17, 2019, MV Agusta’s stunning Superveloce 800 Serie Oro has won yet another prestigious design award. Part of the reason why it’s won? Its truly timeless elegance, of course.

The Centro Richerche Castiglioni design team and its leader, Adrian Morton, together with MV Agusta, will be recognized with a Lombardy’s Design Excellences award today. Lombardy’s regional government, along with the Association for Industrial Design (ADI), will be issuing this award as determined by a jury comprised of members from both groups.

In May 2019, the Superveloce 800 Serie Oro won first place in the Concept Bike: New Design and Prototype category at the Villa d’Este Concorso d’Eleganza show. Today, it’s winning its second design award, and it may well go for the hat trick. The bike is apparently also a candidate for the Compasso d’Oro 2020 Award from the ADI Foundation. We’ll, of course, let you know if it sweeps that award, as well.

That people within the motorcycle industry recognized the beauty of the Superveloce 800 Serie Oro isn’t surprising. However, it’s somewhat special when an overall industrial design award that is not specifically motorcycle-focused also recognizes the importance of a motorcycle’s design.

“Having won the Concorso di Eleganza in 2019 with the Superveloce 800 Serie Oro, to be awarded with a recognition outside the motorcycle sector is an incredible honor and a testament to the energy and passion we dedicate to every project,” acknowledged MV Agusta design director Adrian Morton.

“This award recognizes the hard work and the passion of all the women and men of MV Agusta who contribute, with their daily work, to the crafting of true pieces of motorcycle art. They accomplish the daily miracle of shaping beauty and performance into a single object of desire,” summarized MV Agusta CEO Timur Sardarov.

