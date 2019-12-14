Motorcyclists sometimes encounter strange situations on the road. I've stopped to help countless critters get out of the road before they get hurt. We can find ourselves first on the scene of a crash, for example, a situation I've actually trained for. YouTuber Citrus Elmo had barely left his house one day in October when suddenly found himself becoming a volunteer firefighter.

He had barely gotten his camera turned on to record a routine motovlog when he spotted thick black smoke ahead of him. When traffic stopped, he cut through to the scene of a fire that had completely engulfed a backyard structure and threatened the main house. He told passers-by to call 911, then raised a ruckus at the front door to make sure anyone inside the house was alerted. Neighbors began breaking out garden hoses. Although woefully inadequate for extinguishing the fire, every little bit helps to keep it from spreading across the yard to the main house, as well as try to put out the burning fence. The owner of the house had been burning weeds in his yard. He left them unattended, and the next thing he knew his yard and an unidentifiable structure had gone up in flames.

When the fire department arrives, our hero's job is over, right? Not quite. This fire crew was not the most coordinated group ever. A lone firefighter manned the business end of the big hose but it kept getting kinked and caught on the top of the fence. Citrus Elmo worked the kinks out of the hose, then helped carry it farther into the yard so the professionals could do their job.

Clearly this is above and beyond the call of duty for the average motorcyclist. If you have the training and skills to help then, by all means, jump in, but otherwise keep yourself safe and don't give emergency crews another casualty they need to attend to. In this case, Citrus Elmo walked a fine line between doing what had to be done while not taking excessive risks, something every motorcyclist does every time we hop on a bike. In fact, his helmet and riding gear probably provided more protection than anyone except the firefighters themselves.