Down the chimney, in the door, we're not picky.
While it’s definitely true that there’s no place like home for the holidays, every rider also knows that there’s no place like your saddle for a good dose of cheer any time of year. Even when you can’t ride, sometimes it’s nice to just throw a leg over and think about all the possibilities. (What, you never do this? Stop looking at me like that, you totally do!)
Some of those possibilities might, of course, include a new bike—if you’ve been a very good rider and Santa is looking out for you, that is. No promises, of course.
After all, how good the RideApart team has been this year is between each of us and Santa. Wishing is free, though—so here are all the bikes that RideApart wants to find keeping toasty and warm next to our festive yule log this year.