Who knows when I’ll have an opportunity like this again? So, uh, I’ll just put it out there into the universe. Santa, if you’re listening, I’d very much like an NC35. I’m not even gonna be picky about the year. Anyway, it’s a fine example that represents Honda arguably at the height of its powers. Now, the obvious choice for Honda V4 glory would be an RC30, and that’s certainly a selection that’s more than fair. But would you really want to live with it?

The RVF400R seems, realistically, more like a bike I’d want to ride every day. Call me both a dreamer and a pragmatist. It was never officially released outside Japan, although of course that doesn’t mean it hasn’t traveled around the globe in the years since. No bike this good just stays put, amirite? That, of course, is why it’s the ideal bike for me to ask Santa about.

Just have a listen to that engine and tell me you don’t want one, too.