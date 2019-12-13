Do you want to own a Honda CT70 Mini Trail? Of course you do, we all do. Your bank manager might not want you to know this, but the folks at Bring A Trailer have a very special example up on the website right now, just in time for Christmas.

The current bid is $3,500, which is a screaming bargain. My bet is this price will climb a lot before the end of the auction on December 18, 2020. Even a regular CT70 would get our attention, but this resto-mod 1974 edition is more than a little bit special.

It is being offered with a refurbished stock engine as well as the Lifan single currently fitted. The 88 cc Lifan with its 4-speed transmission is a considerable upgrade over the 70cc stock engine and its 3 speed.

Gallery: Custom Honda CT70 Mini Trail Bring A Trailer

10 Photos

As much as possible has been stripped and plated in chrome, including the frame, which was also adorned with factory-look Honda graphics. It’s always hard to tell from photos alone, but this is one of the cleanest CT70s you’ll see anywhere.

There are plenty of cool mods beyond the engine and all-chrome finish. They include a mild, 1.5-inch swingarm extension, and beefier 330 mm (13 inch) rear shocks out back. Up front is a new set of inverted forks and a disc brake, while the stock wheels have been replaced by 12-inch aluminum models. Not everything is perfect though. The seat is still stock, and there is a photo of the bottom of it in the listing that shows mild corrosion.

The bike is titled and has clean ownership including paperwork for the engine swap, so you will be able to plate it and register it in most states without any hassles. As far as cool, retro bikes go, the CT70 is one of the neatest. They’re a genuine classic and a bike that generates a cult following from just about everyone.

Now please, someone go and out-bid me. My credit score will thank you.