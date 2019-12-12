It’s no secret that youngsters aren’t taking to motorcycles like they used to. Whether us riders blame it on Millennials, market instability, or ourselves, the motorcycle industry has to actually address the problem. To help bridge the gap, Royal Enfield and BUILD Moto Mentor Program are partnering to teach high school students professional and social skills relating to motorcycles.

As a non-profit educational organization, BUILD helps high schoolers develop technical and trade skills. The program exposes teenagers to welding, fabrication, design, mechanical repair, and machining by pairing teams of students with a bike-building mentor.

In a multi-year agreement, Royal Enfield will donate 16 Classic 500s along with parts, support, and technical training to the program. Due to the partnership, BUILD plans to expand the number of participating high schools in Wisconsin.

“The partnership with Royal Enfield opens up many opportunities for us, not only in the ability to immediately support more teams but also explore additional benefits we can provide to the participating students,“ said Kevin Frank, president of BUILD Moto. “We are excited for the future of the program with the partnership of Royal Enfield here in Milwaukee as they share our passion to bring motorcycling and STEM-related skills to youth.”

In its tenth year, BUILD not only fosters the development of technical skills but also teaches youths the importance of marketing and fundraising at local events. One such event is the Brewtown Rumble, a vintage motorcycle show that doubles as the program’s largest fundraiser. For the past two years, Royal Enfield’s flagship Milwaukee dealership sponsored the Brewtown Rumble and mentored a BUILD team last year.

Speaking of the relationship with the organization, President of Royal Enfield Americas Red Copes said, “We were eager to increase our involvement with BUILD after seeing firsthand the positive results it has on the youth here in the Milwaukee area.”

The 2019 program begins in December and teams are required to meet once a week through spring. In June 2020, the student teams will compete for the Royal Enfield BUILD Cup, which will be presented at the Brewtown Rumble in Milwaukee.

Though Royal Enfield’s partnership with BUILD is expansive, it doesn’t prohibit other brands from participating. Indian Motorcycle of Metro Milwaukee will conduct dyno runs of all the builds during the program’s Dyno Day. Hopefully, more brands will put marketplace competition aside in the interest of the collective benefit programs like BUILD offer. After all, for motorcycling to survive, we need future generations to embrace it as well.