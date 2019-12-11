Welcome to the pantheon of motorcycling.
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has been promoting our sport since 1924. The non-profit campaigns for riders’ rights, organizes amateur and pro races, and serves as the US representative to the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). In 1990, the AMA announced Pete Hill as the first inductee into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio. Twenty years later, the organization introduced the Class of 2019 including Kurt Casselli, Ron Lechien, Wiltz Wagner, Mark Buckner, and Dale Walksler.