California native Ron Lechien dueled with some of the best motocross racers of the ‘80s. In 1985, he won the 125cc AMA National Motocross Championship and stacked up 26 nationals in his illustrious career. On top of the wins, Lechien finished in the top 3 in points 10 times and podiumed 80 times out of 158 races.

As a versatile rider, he earned wins not only in the 125cc class but also 250cc motocross, 500cc motocross, and 250cc Supercross—the premier class at the time. Lechien also competed internationally in the Motocross of Nations series in Germany and France. He collected two wins in the US Motocross Grand Prix and raced for Kawasaki, Yamaha, and Honda factory teams throughout his career.

An injury during the 500cc AMA National Championship Series ended Lechien’s career but he is still seen as one of the top riders during one of the most competitive eras of the sport.