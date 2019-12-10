Christmas has a way to bring out the best in all of us, and this group of riders from the Golden Gate area is today’s example of bikers doing good. The thirty-sixth annual Dudley Perkins Toy Run carries on a tradition that started when former San Francisco Harley-Davidson store owner, Thomas Perkins, was injured in a serious motorcycle accident.

After recovering from those injuries Perkins began the toy run to show his gratitude for the care he received. Perkins died of cancer in 2015 but the ride has continued. Today, the ride starts from the Harley-Davidson dealership he owned and culminates at the hospital that saved his life.

Santa Claus himself led the parade of dozens of motorcyclists all bearing gifts for children in the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital pediatric department. The hospital was renamed after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, donated $75million to aid the hospital’s refurbishment in 2015.

Carolers were on hand to open the proceedings and the gifts were accepted by representatives from the hospital. Staff will deliver the presents to children in care at the hospital throughout the holidays.

Motorcycle toy runs are among my favorite things about Christmas. They’re more popular in southern states where the weather is more conducive to December riding, but there are opportunities for us to do good on our motorcycles all over the country.

Those of us who ride understand the joy our bikes can bring to people. Let’s spread as much of that joy as we can this holiday season, in whatever way possible. The world is better with motorcycles in it, even in winter.