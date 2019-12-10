For the third year in a row, Husqvarna has unleashed a new, special-edition FC 450 Rockstar Edition on the dirt world. If you love AMA Supercross and want a showroom-fresh bike as close to the one that Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, and Dean Wilson ride as possible, this is once again what you want.

The extra cool thing about the Rockstar Edition is that while yes, there are graphics, what it’s really about is all kinds of cool performance bits over the standard FC 450. WP Xact 48mm front forks have been updated since 2019, according to Husky. CNC-machined triple clamps hold everything in place for proper fork alignment.

Gallery: 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition

8 Photos

Other features include a Magura hydraulic clutch, Rekluse factory racing clutch cover, FMF Racing Factory 4.1 RCT silencer, a holeshot device fitted as standard, PANKL lightweight 5-speed gearbox, grey ODI grips, ProTaper handlebars and bar pad, and black D.I.D. DirtStar rims with blue anodized CNC-machined hubs.

There’s even a lithium-ion battery fitted to the FC 450 Rockstar Edition, while the base FC 450 has an approximately 1kg (2.2 lbs.) heavier lead battery. Switchable engine maps, launch control, and traction control that can be switched on or off also come standard.

The 2020 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition will be available sometime in early 2020 at authorized Husqvarna dealers. Pricing has not yet been announced for the 2020 one, but the 2019 one had an MSRP of $11,199. For reference, the 2020 base FC 450 has an MSRP of $10,099.

If the dirt calls your name, it’s easy to see why you’d want the Rockstar Edition over the base FC 450. Standard fitment of that holeshot device could especially be helpful for less experienced riders, although I don’t know how many less experienced riders would be buying this special edition right off the bat.

Source: Husqvarna