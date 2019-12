3 / 7

I fully admit that this bike is not a looker. Sure, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but, well, let’s move on to the bike’s other features. Indian has resurrected the “PowerPlus” name for this new bike’s new engine, it’s a water-cooled nearly-1800cc V-Twin motor in an aluminum frame with a fixed fairing. Even though this bike is about as far from the crosshairs of my personal aesthetic as possible, I still want to take one out for a ride and see how different it is from the rest of the Indian lineup, as well as from its direct competitor Harley-Davidson Road Glide. I may own a few motorcycles, but nothing is currently in the “good long-distance passenger accommodations” slot, and this one could be a contender.