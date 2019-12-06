NHTSA announced that Ducati North America is recalling certain 2018 Multistrada 1260, 1260S, and Pikes Peak models due to the danger of side stand failure. If you are a Multistrada owner with an affected bike, authorized Ducati dealers in both the US and Canada will replace your side stand, with both parts and labor free of charge under this recall.

Approximately 493 Multistradas are affected by this recall. These bikes were produced between September 20, 2017 and February 13, 2018. A faulty batch of side stands was provided by a supplier to Ducati, featuring an improper weld joining the tube to the forged part of the side stand at the top. Due to this weld, the side stand may fail unexpectedly on these bikes, causing them to fall over with no warning.

VINs on the affected bikes range from ZDMAAEKWXJB000050 to ZDMAAEKWXJB002509. To date, no accidents, injuries, or fatalities due to this issue have been reported, according to NHTSA. A replacement side stand has been available from Ducati since February 2018 that was properly manufactured, and has been in use in the production line since that time.

If you’re the owner of an affected Multistrada, Ducati North America will be sending out notices during the week of January 2 through 9, 2020. Owners may contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446, and Ducati's number for this recall is SRV-RCL-19-004.

Your local authorized Ducati dealer will perform a free replacement of side stands on affected Multistradas as part of this recall. Both parts and labor costs are covered if your bike is included. Concerned owners in the US may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or visit their website.

Canadian owners may also contact Ducati customer service at 1-888-391-5446, or for additional information about the recall, you can also contact Transport Canada at 1-800-333-0510.

Source: NHTSA