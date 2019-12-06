Do you like Triumph Daytonas? What about the 675R, specifically? OK, cool, what about British racer Peter Hickman, how do you feel about him? If the answer to all three questions is “love” and/or “big fan,” you’ll want to know more about a certain eBay classified listing available right now.

If you’re looking for a bike with race-winning provenance, look no further than Peter Hickman’s 2017 TT Podium Triumph Daytona 675R listing. This bike is the real deal, and was ridden by Hickman in both 2017 and 2018 seasons. He won the Ulster GP twice in 2017 on this bike, as well as placing third in the Isle of Man TT that year. In 2018, he placed second and third in the TT, and won the Ulster GP.

Gallery: Peter Hickman's Triumph Daytona 675R

11 Photos

It’s been fully stripped and prepped ahead of being listed for sale by the Smiths Racing team, so you know you’re getting a grade-A machine. It comes with full Hickman livery, and features his signature scrawled across the windscreen.

Full specs are pretty mad, and the winner is undoubtedly getting a lot of bike for the money. Specs include: a JT Tuning SSP engine producing 130bhp; Motec electronics, SDL dash, and M170 ecu, as well as data sensors; full K Tech suspension; titanium Arrow exhaust; Bora radiator and oil cooler; Brembo HPK brakes; braided stainless steel brake lines; Samco hoses; Promach rearsets and clip-ons; and Dunlop rubber.

Smiths Racing is asking £25,000.00, which works out to about US $32,835, which doesn’t seem like a bad deal for a piece of racing history like this. If you’ve got several thousand dollars and don’t know what to get that gigantic IOMTT fan in your life for the holidays, we’re pretty sure that person won’t already have one of these in their collection.

Although it’s on eBay, this is a classified listing and not an auction—so there’s no way of knowing how long it will be available for sale.

Source: eBay UK