I'll have a cup of tea, and tell you of my dreamin'...
Ask anyone interested in motorcycles to do any top five list, and it’s so hard unless there are constraints. I mean, how do you choose your top five bikes ever, for example? If you’re at all like me, you get a bit stuck in your thoughts, and argue intently with yourself about the merits of each. Frustratingly, your list might look completely different from one day to the next.
Thankfully, we’re limited to discussing 2020 bikes here, which is a huge help in narrowing down the field. If I’m honest, I’m probably looking forward to a few more than what’s on this list—but here are the ones I’m most eagerly awaiting for the new year.