Long before Mahindra bought 100 percent of Peugeot earlier in 2019, the French manufacturer had been making scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, cars, and even pepper mills for some time. Back in 1810, the company was first started by brothers Jean-Pierre and Jean-Frédéric Peugeot, who first transformed the family grain mill into a steel foundry to make goods ranging from saws to the tiny springs used by watchmakers.

Although Peugeot isn’t a common name in the US, it’s probably no surprise that a company with such longevity would occasionally sell its wares here. Gray-market imports of modern scooters notwithstanding, there was a time that you could just go to a local store and buy a Peugeot moped. In 1966, that was totally a thing in Wisconsin—and if that’s your thing in 2019, you should totally bid on this no-reserve pair of 1966 Peugeot mopeds that’s for sale on Bring A Trailer.

They come with official documentation, one original Peugeot helmet, and a great story. Apparently, two 17-year-old best friends purchased these mopeds together, new, back in the day. They’re both 49cc two-strokes, as you’d expect. The two friends joined the Air Force in 1968, and then purchased bigger bikes upon their return—so these two mopeds have sat in storage ever since.

Both are all-original, but as you can see in the photos, the gold one is in slightly better condition than the blue one. Little bits are missing off the blue one, including the grips. It’s also a bit rustier than the gold one, but both bikes are 50-ish years old so you have to cut them some slack. The gold one has just 281 miles on the odometer, while the blue one has 359 miles.

They’re currently located in Menasha, Wisconsin, and can be shipped if you win this auction. Plenty of additional photos are available on the BaT listing, where you can also place a bid if you’re interested. The auction ends on December 11, 2019. At the time of this writing, it’s up to $1,200 for the pair.

