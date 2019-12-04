6 / 7

Let’s kick off the list with the biggest and baddest in “well, one can dream!” toy haulers. This massive luxury toy hauler has a fully-enclosed garage with sealed doors that connect to the living area and some of the most insane features you can think of. It’s bigger than many apartments, more luxurious than most homes, and will make you the undisputed king of the paddock or campground. If you have a truck big enough to safely haul this 13,000-pound fifth wheel and the $80,000 or so it costs to build one, then it’s worth a look. There’s even an onboard fuel pump so you don’t have to carry jerry cans with you.