Of bikes and beds.
Riding motorcycles is fun. Camping is fun. Riding motorcycles to go camping isn’t always fun. The good news is that you can do both in a lot more comfort than you’d think. Whether it’s a massive fifth-wheel toy hauler, or an easy-to-pull lightweight with just enough warmth and bedding to give you a good night’s rest, there are lots of options for the bike-loving camping enthusiast.
There are even motorhomes with enclosed garages for a fully self-contained option. It doesn’t matter if you take your bikes to the track, to the trail, or use them as transport from base camp while out sightseeing, bringing your motorcycle with you makes any holiday better. Here are some of our favorite options.