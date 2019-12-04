Get ready for more adventures.
Adventure bikes are multiplying at an impressive rate. After years of formerly rally-friendly models continuously gaining in size, a new roster of middleweight models has started popping on the market. In the meantime, the biggest ADVs on the market have stopped gaining weight and focus has been re-centered on versatility.
Numerous new and/updated big-displacement adventurers are expected on the market for the new model-year, yet another undeniable proof that versatility is the new black. Here’s a look at the new full-figured ADVs coming in 2020.