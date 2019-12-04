2 / 8

This one got a lot of people intrigued at EICMA 2019, ourselves included. Husqvarna unveiled the Norden 901 concept in Milan which introduced not only the possibility of the brand producing its first adventure motorcycle but also hinted at an upcoming new engine.

The Swedish manufacturer has now confirmed that the Norden 901 will enter production, armed with a new 890cc twin and the promise of a class-leading lightness. There is no say yet whether the model will be officially introduced in 2020 but we have a hunch it will, possibly as a 2021 model.