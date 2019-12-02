In June 2019, a shockwave hit the world of motorcycling. Racer and stuntman Carlin Dunne tragically died while tackling the Pikes Peak Hill Climb. He was only seconds away from setting a new speed record in the saddle of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 prototype. Ducati has since been involved in a number of events for the newly-created Carlin Dunne Foundation and the manufacturer is about to renew its support to the foundation by organizing a fundraiser.

Shortly after his passing, the Carlin Dunne Foundation was created to support to causes that were close to the rider’s heart. The Foundation has a two-fold mission. First, it aims to offer support to extreme sports athletes at risk or diagnosed with concussions and other brain injuries connected to their disciplines. Second, it also aims to provide mentorship programs to young riders.

Dunne was not only involved in his community but he also owned a Ducati dealership in Santa Barbara, California, explaining his special bond with the brand. Since the accident, Ducati has been actively supporting Dunne’s foundation. In September, Ducati auctioned off number 005 of the 500 Panigale 916 25o Anniversario produced. The money raised in the auction was used to to establish the foundation.

The company is now organizing a fundraiser in New York City on Thursday, December 5, at Canoe Studios. The event is public—though places are limited—and will give visitors a unique opportunity to celebrate Dunne’s legacy and contribute to a good cause thanks to a silent auction. The proceeds will go to the Carlin Dunne Foundation.

A number of partners have donated unique and collectible items to be auctioned off. Dunne’s Multistrada Pikes Peak Edition he won the 2018 hill climb on will be on display, alongside Ducati’s 2020 lineup. A collection of memorabilia will also be showcased to highlight his racing history. Ducati North America CEO Jason Chinnock will also present a retrospective of Dunne’s racing achievements.

If interested, people are invited to RSVP to the event online here, on the Ducati US wesbite.

Source: Ducati