Motorcycle rental subscription service EagleRider has expanded its offering for 2020. EagleRider is a motorcycle rental company that offers tours, daily rentals, and a subscription service for frequent renters. The service allows riders to pay a monthly fee, which they can convert into credits to rent motorcycles with. The standard fee is $29 per month and offers riders one rental credit per month for 12 months.

The two new offerings are the $199/month Pick 6 and $249/month Ride 12 packages. Pick 6 allows 12 credits per month for six months and Ride 12 offers 12 credits per month for 12 months. Both are paid on an annual basis. To clarify, that means you can secure 72 credits for $2,388 or 144 credits for $2,988. If you live in the Southern states, the Ride 12 option is the best value.

Rental credits vary from bike to bike. For example, the large Harley-Davidson baggers are two credits per day to rent, while bikes like the Triumph Tiger 800 are one credit per day. Curiously, BMW’s R 1200 T is also two credits, while the R 1200 GS is only one credit per day. You can also rent bikes on a more casual basis for a daily rate.

Premium Members, for example those who choose a Pick 6 or Ride 12 plan, are also eligible for 50 percent off additional day rentals. So if you rent a KTM 1290 Super Adventure S for 14 days in a month, you will pay $49.50 each for the additional 2 days.

The service is offered in dozens of U.S. cities, as well as in Vancouver,Canada and a handful of European cities. The selection of bikes includes a suite of Harley-Davidsons, the adventure touring line-up from KTM, BMW and Yamaha, as well as some dirt bikes like the TW200 or WR250. There’s even the Yamaha R3 and MT-07 as well as Royal Enfield models on offer.

EagleRider even offers a Textron Wildcat side-by-side for two credits per day and a flat-bed trailer for one credit per day.

The new premium plans might be a good option for those of us who love to travel on bikes but can’t or don’t want to own our own year round. Or for those of us who like to find new roads in new places, without having to cover the boring stretches of highway between.

You can find more information on the EagleRider website.