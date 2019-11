9 / 10

This full-fledge adventure helmet comes with a number of really interesting features. Of course, the main one is that it’s modular. The chin-piece locks into place when open which means the rider has the option to ride with the helmet open. When the chin piece is down, the visor can be opened in four different positions with the lowest one meant to double as a defogger. The company also claims the helmet provides excellent airflow thanks to the massive air intake at the front of the lid. The company says the air circulation is so efficient that the intake vent has a “low-flow” setting to reduce the amount of air that gets in when it gets too cold. While it doesn’t provide a specific number, Touratech also claims the helmet is one of the lightest modulars available on the market.