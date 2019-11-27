2 / 7

I hated this thing when I first saw it. Okay, well, hate may be too strong a word here but I definitely wasn't impressed. I thought to myself, "Do we really need another big-bore, chest-thumping, impractical, eye-wateringly expensive power cruiser? Especially one from BMW, a company I felt should know better? Who even is this for?" The answer, apparently, is that it's for me.

The longer I looked at the R 18 the more I liked it. I liked its clean lines, its chrome driveshaft, its big, round headlight, and its retro-syled forks. I fell for the suggestion of 30s and 40s-era BMW styling and that massive, awkward lump of an engine. I don't even like power cruisers (or cruisers in general) that much and this thing spoke to me on a visceral level.

Do I think it's ridiculous? Yes. Do I think it needs wire wheels instead of cast spokes? Absolutely, and it's a travesty that it wasn't shown at EICMA with wires. Would I own one? A thousand times yes.