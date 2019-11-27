My body is ready...
It's the most wonderful time of the year, friends! No, it's not riding season again, it's the other most wonderful time of the year. It's that time when the RideApart team all sits down and tells you about the bikes we're most excited to see next year. Thing is, if I'm really honest with you, I'm not excited about that much that's coming out next year.
I'm not saying that there isn't a power of fantastic bikes in the pipe for 2020, it's just that most of them aren't my style. I'm just not that into sportbikes or naked bikes, though I respect them. Cruisers largely leave me cold, and the one retro throwback style I really can't stand—factory bobbers—is what's hot right now. Most of what got me excited this year were concepts or bikes that are so early in their development that they may as well be vaporware. Combined with the fact that nothing coming out is an early-70s Japanese twin, triple, or inline-four (what I've mostly concerned myself this year), nor yet a late-60s Britbike, and 2020 is kinda looking like the seasons of my discontent. Or, well, at least the season of my being severely whelmed by everything.
That said, I'm nothing if not game, so I went through this year's list of upcoming bike looking for something, anything, that inspired me. You know what? I found some bikes I'm actually excited about! Of course, most are what you'd call on-brand for me—modern renditions of old-school styles—but there are some decidedly non-Jason-style bikes on the list. So, without further ado, let me tell you about the bikes I'm looking forward to in 2020.