After disappearing into the ether following the 2016 season, the Women’s European Cup is now back on the calendar for 2020. Organized by EMG Eventi and Moto X Racing, the competition will run for six races starting in April 2020. Each event coincides with a date on the ELF CIV calendar, an Italian racing series that has nothing at all to do with Sid Meier.

The series will be run on 300cc machines, with all brands welcome as long as they adhere to existing CIV 300SS regulations. All six races on the 2020 Women’s European Cup Championship calendar will take place at Italian tracks, as follows.

Round One: April 25 and 26, 2020, Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”

Round Two: May 23 and 24, 2020, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Imola

Round Three: June 20, 2020, Mugello Circuit

Round Four: June 21, 2020, Mugello Circuit

Round Five: July 25 and 26, 2020, Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”

Round Six: October 3 and 4, 2020, Autodromo Vallelunga “Piero Taruffi”

As you’ll notice above, rounds three and four take place a single day apart, both at Mugello. If you’re planning to attend for the whole weekend to see this series, you’ll get to see two rounds in one weekend—not a bad deal! Of course, the teams, riders, and mechanics might feel differently about compressing two race events so close together, but it will likely be nice for spectators.

“We are very satisfied for having brought back a women's championship that has been missing for years now,” Moto X Racing Team manager Sandro Carusi said. “As a team, we will strive to better support the girls who will participate. In particular, we will be attentive to the needs of female pilots from foreign countries.”

You can find out more at the newly resurrected Women’s European Cup website, and find out more about the ELF Campionato Italiano Velocita series here.

Source: ELF CIV