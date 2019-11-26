2 / 7

By the time Vettel was born in 1987, Suzuki had already ceased production of the T500 a decade earlier. Released in 1963, the T series included models ranging from 90-500cc. The T500 contained an air-cooled, twin-cylinder two-stroke with twin-leading shoe drum brakes. From 1975-1977, Suzuki fitted the disc brakes on the front wheel.

While the Suzuki T500 is a machine before Vettel’s time, he still enjoys riding the vintage bike when he’s off the F1 track and it’s not the only classic motorcycle he has in his garage.