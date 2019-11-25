Ducatisti have a new set of options when it comes to showing their love for the Italian marque with the launch of its 2020 range of apparel. The café-chic gear list includes an adventure-touring suit, a textile street jacket, a stylish new leather jacket, a gear bag, and a sexy new Ducati Corse helmet.

Essentially a custom graphics job on the Arai DT-X helmet, the Ducati Corse SBK 4 is an all-rounder designed for spirited street riding. It includes features like an emergency release system, space within the inner liner to accommodate speakers for a communications system, and Arai’s VAS visor that increased vision.

Adventure riders, or even just year-round commuters, will likely appreciate the Strada C4 Suit. The adventure-style coat and pants set includes CE-spec armor in the chest, shoulders, elbows, and hips.

The jacket has four layers of wind and water protection including a detachable thermal lining that can be worn on its own and a detachable gore-text membrane. Ducati claims the suit is 100 percent waterproof and it certainly looks the part, though you’ll need to make sure all the vents are closed.

Gallery: 2020 Ducati Apparel Collection

5 Photos

The two-piece suit is connected at the waist by a double-length zipper, and there are also two waterproof external pockets so you don’t have to open up the jacket to get to your wallet, for example. Straps at the arms, sides, waist and bottom allow you to loosen or tighten the suit, primarily to promote airflow though Jason will need those for his massive guns."

The Flow C3 is a neat little textile jacket for street use with a clever little hook system for connecting the bottom to regular jeans to keep it from riding up. It also features removable Warrior-Lite armour.

In 1977, Giorgetto Giugiaro created the Ducati logo we know today, and it’s that milestone that inspired the name for the Ducati 77 jacket. It’s available in men’s and women’s sizes and features a retro “77” logo emblazoned on the right shoulder. It’s a cool two-tone piece that I know many people would happily wear as a fashion piece, not just a safety item.

The final piece of the new line-up is the Redline D1 bag. It features a ventilated shoe compartment big enough for two pairs. The wet-dry storage compartment means you can pack away mildly damp clothes without stinking up the rest of the bag, or mixing that moisture in with your fresh gear. The 13-gallon gear bag doubles as a backpack.

If you’re looking for a new set of gear for the coming year, or a gift for your motorcycle-mad friend Jacob at Christmas time (hint, hint), then this Ducati line-up is worth a look.