When you think Givi, the first thing most of us think about is hard luggage—side cases and top boxes, in particular. Maybe even windscreens, but that’s getting out of the luggage area a bit.

While the company has certainly made soft bags before, the Corium range is cool because it’s something different from the very modern lines we typically associate with Givi.

Instead, it’s a pleasantly retro look that’s better attuned to just about every cafe racer and retro bike that’s out there. From side cases to a tank bag and even a leg pouch, Corium gives you Givi build quality in a retro soft case line that works well with that modern retro aesthetic you’re cultivating.