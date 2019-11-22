While many of us are hibernating in sad, daily ride-less hazes for the majority of the winter, Progressive International Motorcycle Show is rolling its bike shows across the US. You probably already have some idea of what to expect—but did you know that you can also ride a Zero motorcycle at all 2019 and 2020 IMS dates? Not just sit on one—actually ride one.

First introduced to the International Motorcycle Shows calendar in 2018, IMS is bringing back its Discover The Ride program for the 2019 to 2020 show season. As part of the program, there’s an indoor demo course where new riders can learn the basics on Zero electric motorcycles.

It’s an easy way to get non-riders who are interested in riding to throw a leg over a bike and get a little bit of training and experience. You don’t have to worry about gear, either; Cycle Gear, Shark Helmets, HJC, and Shoei are providing everything you’ll need for the course.

Each New Rider Course at every IMS stop is taught by instructors from Total Control Training. I took a dirt bike course last summer from an awesome TCT instructor who does this training during the winter. She told me that one of the things she loves about teaching at Discover The Ride is watching the “I could totally ride a motorcycle” joy as a new rider figures it out for the first time.

The program was well received last year, to the point where IMS offered a very geographically-limited training program called Discover The Ride: Next Steps to get interested potential riders more training, with the goal of motorcycle licensing and becoming riders.

Problem was, that course was only offered in California last year. We’re hopeful that it’s a little different for 2019 and 2020 because the official IMS text this year reads, “New Rider Course participants can enter to win a Next Steps course in their area after the IMS tour concludes.” Emphasis totally mine, but I hope that’s their sneaky way of indicating that it won’t only be in the golden state this time.

If you’re going to an IMS show this season, will you check out a Zero, or bring along any non-rider friends or fam along to check one out? It’s good for all of us when we welcome new riders into this thing we all enjoy so much.

Source: International Motorcycle Shows