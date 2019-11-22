Continental Tire has announced a revised rack of rubber for 2020, overhauling and replacing six of its main product lines.

First up is the ContiSportAttack 4 which replaces, funnily enough, the ContiSportAttack 3 tire. It’s a DOT tire aimed at sportbike riders. There has been a small revision to Continental’s “BlackChilli” compound but the biggest difference between the new and old tire is in the tread pattern. The new pattern has fewer grooves on the edges for better edge grip.

The ContiRaceAttack 2 Street replaces the previous RaceAttack Comp.End (endurance) tire and the ContiRaceAttack 2 soft/medium is the update for the RaceAttack Comp tire. These street-legal race tires can be used on roads, but in soft/medium guise will also accept tire warmers and lower pressures for track use. They, too, have had a tread redesign to increase the contact patch.

For adventure riding and light trail use, there’s the new TK70 Rocks. These aren’t a replacement for the TK70 but rather a further push into off-road duties. Rather than a solid middle that wraps around the entire tire, the Rocks’ tread pattern is broken up with tread blocks over the entire surface so that the tire performs better in more conditions.The more road and gravel-focused TK70 will still be offered, as will the more extreme TK80 off-road tire.

Continental’s budget sport touring tire line-up gets a new entrant with the ContiRoad, which is designed to straddle the gap between the ContiMotion and the ContiRoadAttack 3. Small-bike fans get more grip courtesy of the all-new ContiStreet, which is an upgraded version of the now defunct ContiGo! little bike tire. The cross-ply tire is designed for better grip than its predecessor but also improved lifespan.

If you're looking for a new set of rubber for the new year you can find the entire 2020 Continental Tire range on the company's website.