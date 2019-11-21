Do you like custom thumpers, both in motorcycle and musical forms? If so, you’ll want to know about this extremely limited edition DAB Motors x Bloody Beetroots custom bike collaboration. French moto customizer DAB Motors created its LM-S motorcycle to be completely customizable from the start—and then brought in Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo, aka The Bloody Beetroots to tune up the look.

With features including a 500cc four-stroke, single-cylinder Husqvarna engine, your choice of either a Kayaba or an Öhlins suspension, Brembo brakes with optional ABS, and a low weight of just 125kg (or 275.6 lbs), it produces a claimed 52hp. Only 10 of these will ever be made, and all will be numbered and signed by Simon Dabadie of DAB, as well as Rifo.

Gallery: DAB Motors X Bloody Beetroots Custom Collab

3 Photos

If you want one, the cost will vary based on two things: which suspension you choose, and where you’d like it shipped. With the Kayaba suspension, it’s $18,600 with an additional $550 for shipping within the EU (DAB is based in Biarritz, France). However, the Öhlins version will run $23,784. Shipping remains the same for that version in the EU. If shipping either one to the US, the total shipping cost is $1,650.

Each bike is hand-built in France, has Euro4 certification, and illuminates your way with the DAB LED light strip up front. It’s unclear what tires will be offered for this custom collaboration, but the regular LM-S offers three tire choices. For that one, you can choose between Continental TKC 80s, Pirelli MT 60 RSs, or Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SC V2s.

If you’re a huge Bloody Beetroots fan who also loves custom motorcycles and has a spare $20K in your couch cushions, one of these bikes is obviously calling your name. For everyone else, we have these photos and this video to peruse. What do you think?

Sources: YouTube, EDM.com, DAB Motors, Bloody Beetroots