The 2019 MotoGP season may have just wrapped in the first half of November, but Valencia testing for 2020 started as soon as the final race of the season wrapped. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you already know that Marc Márquez now has his younger brother Alex as his brand new Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) teammate for the coming season.

Both Márquez brothers are 2019 world champions of their respective series. Now that they’re racing in the same series, new storylines will no doubt emerge. Alex might be the younger brother, and he might look up to Marc, but he also clearly likes to win. It will no doubt be interesting to see how they challenge each other on track. Watching Fabio Quartararo bring a serious challenge for much of 2019 kept things interesting, so having more competitive racers in the series can only be good for the sport.

MotoGP posted this video of the brothers Márquez taking the track together, so you can clearly see both similarities and differences in their individual styles. Obviously, it’ll be different when they’re racing in anger, as it always is. Still, watching the two take the track at Circuit Ricardo Tormo gives us a small glimpse of what we can expect for the 2020 season.

It’s also a bit touching when, at one point, you see proud father Julian Márquez watching two of his sons ride in MotoGP testing together. That has to be close to the ultimate #SportsDad moment, right there.

Bumping Alex up to become Marc’s teammate was a rumor floating around the paddock and MotoGP fan circles basically forever. I mean, the math is right there. It keeps Big Bro happy at HRC going forward, from 2020 and hopefully beyond. Also, Alex is clearly a talented racer in his own right. As far as difficult decisions go when choosing a racer to take Jorge Lorenzo’s newly-vacant seat, this couldn’t exactly have been a tough choice for HRC.

Source: Facebook