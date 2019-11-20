Are you a rider who loves open face helmets? Shoei’s got you covered. Following up on their J-Cruise helmet, the manufacturer has just introduced the J-Cruise II. It’s evolved in several ways, from allegedly being quieter and protecting your face better from both wind and sun to improved aerodynamics and cooling performance. Let’s take a look at the details.

Open face helmets are known for great airflow, but Shoei redesigned their vents to flow even more air through the J-Cruise II than its predecessor. While improving its airflow, Shoei says that it has simultaneously worked to reduce wind noise. We’ll clearly have to wait and see what reviews say once people start actually getting their hands on this thing, but that can only be good news if it’s true.

Gallery: Shoei J-Cruise II Helmet

9 Photos

Both the external face shield and the internal drop-down sun visor have been extended to provide greater protection against wind, road debris, and sun. Shoei claims that its sun visor is distortion-free, much like its external visor—and also that it blocks 99 percent of UV rays. I’m the kind of person who automatically slaps sunscreen on my face whenever I ride, but I’ll never turn down extra UV protection. The external face shield is also Pinlock Evo-compatible.

The J-Cruise II features Shoei’s proprietary Advanced Integrated Matrix (AIM) shell, about which you can find more specifics here. This lid comes in sizes ranging from XS to XXL, and Shoei created four shell sizes to cover that helmet size range. A ratchet-closure chinstrap helps keep the lid in position once you’ve got it on.

Shoei teamed up with Sena to provide the SRL and SRL2 comm units that work specifically with this helmet. You can find it in five solid colors (three shiny, two matte), at an MSRP of $549.99. Available colors are Black, Matte Black, White, Anthracite, and Blue. The Black, White, and Anthracite appear to have a bit of a shine to them, while the Matte Black and the Blue both appear matte in photos. As always, the true test will be seeing these finishes in person.

Source: Shoei