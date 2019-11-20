9 / 11

No gift guide is complete without some Harley-Davidson merch. While some of the usual suspects (t-shirt and hats) might be a bit déjà vu and tacky, there are other Harley-branded items anyone would be happy to get—even the non Harlistas.

It’s the case of this battery charger, especially if you live in an area of the country where the air hurts your face in the winter. This means your bike likely hibernates and that the battery needs a guardian while it’s not running. This kit allows you to plug the battery in and give it a little workout during your beloved ride’s slumber so that when the Spring springs, the battery is ready to go.

Source: Harley-Davidson