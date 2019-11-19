Motorcycling has a complicated history with the color black. After more the colorful decades of the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, the dark aesthetic seems to be pervading the industry once again. From the latest livery of the Ducati Monster to the perennially pleasing Triumph Bobber Black, black has been en vogue for years now. In the past two weeks alone, both Royal Enfield and Jawa Motorcycles released blacked-out models to directly compete with one another. On the heels of those black beauties, Britain-based CCM Motorcycles just introduced the Stealth Series including three models of the Spitfire platform.

CCM, short for Clews Competition Machines, specializes in hand-built single-cylinder motorcycles. Three such motorcycles are the Foggy, Bobber, and Six and each is now available in dark finishes. While the Bobber is self-explanatory, the Foggy appropriates the nickname of British race legend Carl Fogarty and sports a flat track-style tail section and tires. On the other hand, the Six looks similar to the Bobber but opts for the more aggressive riding position of a naked with rear-set pegs and lower bars.

Each model receives glossy Midnight Black paint on the gas tank, fenders, wheels, and headlight cowl. CCM also coats the TIG-welded trellis frame of each model in a bronze-chrome finish that also lines the fenders and wheels. Though the chassis and bodywork succumb to the dark side, the engine remains the bright spot of the motorcycle, commanding even more attention than the standard variants.

Gallery: CCM Stealth Series: Foggy, Bobber, & Six Stealth

CCM equips each bike with Marzocchi inverted forks and radial-mounted Brembo calipers. All seats consist of synthetic suede and yellow-stitch highlights and titanium grey anodized bits round out the dark aesthetic. Specific to the Stealth Series, the Bobber swaps its whitewall Avon Cobras for a set of all blacks and the Six moves up to machined wheels from its standard spokes.

The trendy finish bumps the price of the Bobber and Six up to £10,495 ($13,587 USD) while the Foggy stays at the £11,995 ($15,529 USD) pricepoint. CCMs are hand-built to order and the Stealth Series is available now, so if you’re looking for a smart British single, don’t wait. You don’t want to be the last to join the black parade, do you?